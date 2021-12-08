Wigan primary school's generous gifts to the neediest
Wigan pupils, parents and staff rose magnificently to the challenge when they were tasked with collecting and donating gifts for some of the neediest people in the borough.
A small mountain of presents had been accumulating at Wood Fold Primary School in Standish over recent weeks and now they have all been handed over to representatives of the Brick homelessness charity in Wigan.
Food, clothes and toys were among the essentials and treats handed over to those who might be spending the festive season without a roof over their head or living in temporary accommodation.
A spokeswoman for the school said: “The donations were for the Brick’s Family Hamper appeal and we have had masses of stuff. The generosity has been amazing.”
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.