Wigan pupils celebrate their GCSE results as the number of top grades falls nationally

And there was much to celebrate across the borough, despite the proportion of entries awarded top grades nationally falling from last year while remaining above pre-pandemic levels.

Most exams are now graded 9 down to 1 rather than under the old A* to E system, so it remains difficult to compare one year’s performance with another even if there weren’t lockdown assessed grades to factor in.

Shevington High School students on GCSE results day

Another difference these days is that students receive their results electronically so many needn’t go into school to celebrate or commiserate.

Certainly it is widely recognised that the latest cohort – just like last week’s A-level students – have had it tough on the road to results day thanks to the long disruptions due to the Covid pandemic.

But there were few complaints from Standish High School where their year 11 pupils’ overall performance was described as “outstanding”.

Its class of ’23 saw 89 per cent of its English students gain a grade 9 to 4 while 77 per cent of maths scholars did the same. The school is also hailing the success of those who achieved “strong passes” in English and maths (78 per cent grade 9 to 5 in English and 61 per cent in maths). The strong pass has been defined as “an ambitious benchmark used to measure the performance of schools – comparable with the strongest performing education systems.”

Standish Community High School students celebrate their GCSE results

Headteacher Lindsay Barker, said: “I am thrilled that our students rose to the challenge of GCSE examinations completed against the backdrop of such national uncertainty and disruption.

“Throughout the last five years the students have demonstrated such determination, resilience and self-motivation to succeed in all GCSE subjects.

“Our Class of 2023 seem to be the year group that have had as much disruption and faced as many challenges as the previous few pandemic-affected cohorts, but have had to do so without any of the additional concessions and support that previous year groups have been offered on a national scale.”

In a year where 300,000 fewer top grades have been awarded, Outwood Hindley saw record numbers of grade 9s. Three students completed the phenomenal feat of achieving all grade 9s in their results and seven achieved all 8s and 9s. In total there were 79 grade 9s awarded across the year group.

Excited Golborne High pupils study their GCSE results

Principal Jude Norman said: “These results are testament to the hard work of the Class of 2023 who have faced disruption to their studies and the return to the normal rigours of examinations.”

Alison Gormally, head of often top performing Golborne High School, said: “I am proud of everybody who has contributed to the success of our pupils. The journey that our Year 11 pupils have taken has been fraught with difficulties this year but they have risen above the obstacles and approached the challenges with humour and fortitude. I would like to thank our Year 11 pupils for the contribution they have made to Golborne High School over the last five years and for being a delight to work with.”

At Lowton CE High, 52 per cent of all exam entries gained a strong pass and 76 per cent of grades were 4 and above.

An impressive 80 per cent of students in English achieved grade 4 or higher and 74 per cent did the same in maths. Headteacher Kieran Larkin said these are similar levels to that achieved in the excellent results last year.

He added: “These results are well deserved by students who have faced a tough last few years. Despite these challenges, there was 100 per cent attendance by our students at their exams this year, reflecting their commitment and resilience.

"The achievements of students show that through hard work, dedication and aspiration for yourself you can achieve great things.”

The Byrchall at Ashton’s year has already been punctuated with upbeat news, the school celebrating a ‘Good’ Ofsted report in October and the breaking of ground on a new state-of-the-art school building set to open in autumn 2024, so no wonder staff and students alike feel both proud and excited about the future.

Headteacher Alan Birchall said: “We are very proud today of the success and all of the hard work of our students. Their school pathway was of course impacted by the pandemic; however, they have remained both committed to learning and positive in their attitudes to work. Our staff and whole school community have been dedicated to supporting each individual and today we are pleased to share their results with them, and to wish them well as they move forward in their learning.”

Andy McGlown, head of Orrell St Peter’s High, said: “This cohort of students suffered significant disruption to their secondary school education during their Year 8 and 9 and have worked really hard, supported by their families and the dedicated work of our staff, to recover from this on their GCSE and other exam courses.

"The grading in England has been 're-set' to 2019 levels and some of the additional support provided to last years' exam group was withdrawn. Despite this, students have proved through their determination that they can achieve some excellent outcomes which compare favourably to those from 2019.”

A spokesperson for Dean Trust Rose Bridge at Ince said: “We are very pleased with the tenacity and commitment that our pupils showed towards their exams. Today we have been celebrating lots of successes with our class of 2023 and we wish them all the best in their lives and career choices post-16.”

Hawkley Hall High School’s headteacher Mathew Klinck said: “All the staff at Hawkley Hall would like to congratulate our students on their individual achievements today. They have been a great year group who have shown excellent commitment and resilience during the last five years.

"We wish them well as they continue in their learning in further education, training, or in the workplace.”

Alison Rigby, head of St John Fisher High, said: “Despite the disruption of Covid and the shifts in grade boundaries, our young people have achieved some excellent performances, notably flourishes of grade 9s.

"We continue to improve our outcomes in key subject areas which we are very proud of. The results our young people received have enabled them to move onto their next step; many of which are starting A- levels or apprenticeships. Well done to our Year 11 and good luck in the future.”

At Astley St Mary’s, head girl Jada Mitchell gained an astonishing 11 grade 9s while headteacher Denise Brahms declared herself “over the moon” with the overall results, adding: “I am so proud of our students and the efforts that they gave their learning. I would especially like to thank ALL of the staff for their hard work and the hours they have given to this year group; without them it would not happen.

"As always, parental support for our students has been a vital element of their success.”

There were smiles at Fred Longworth High in Tyldesley as many pupils were singled out for special praise.

And headteacher Paul Davies said: “These excellent results have been achieved by hard work on the part of the students, together with their teachers and, of course, the parents who have supported them through a very tough set of exams. Well done to you all and the very best of luck for the future.”

Bedford High School deadteacher Paul McCaffery paid tribute to the young people’s commitment and the professionalism of the school staff, adding: “We are incredibly proud of our students and their GCSE success this year. Their hard work and dedication have paid off, and we are delighted to see them achieve such fantastic results, it is a testament to their resilience and determination.

“The support that our students have received from their parents and families has been exceptional and has undoubtedly contributed to their success. We would like to thank everyone who has supported the young people during this time.”

A spokesperson for The Deanery High said: “The Deanery High School and Sixth Form College are again delighted for our Y11 pupils who have received another set of excellent GCSE results.

"We are so proud of all of them. They have worked exceptionally hard to achieve these grades and they deserve every success.

"As a school we are celebrating improvements in the number of pupils achieving grades 4 or above in both Maths and English, since the disruption of Covid.

“It has been a day of celebration here at the school, with pupils and parents attending to collect results, speak with staff and congratulate friends. The vast majority of our Y11 cohort have signed onto courses within the Deanery Sixth Form and we look forward to September when they embark on their post-16 studies and continue to flourish!”

Wigan Council’s cabinet member for children and families, Coun Jenny Bullen and assistant director for education, Cath Pealing said: “We want to say a huge well done and acknowledge the hard work of all young people receiving exam results.

"Congratulations if you have done well!

“If you are disappointed, please don’t lose hope or self-belief.

“There will still be ways for you to achieve your future aspirations. Not every successful person did as well as they had hoped in their exams.

“If your results are better than expected, we know that may also come with some challenges as you might suddenly be presented with some new options and have to make quick decisions.

“Whatever your situation this week, we are committed to supporting you, so stay calm and seek advice.

“Thank you to all young people in the borough for your dedication and resilience over the past few years.

“We wish you all successful, happy futures.”