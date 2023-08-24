Police appeal for witnesses over fighting between Wigan and Bolton fans after football derby

Around 50 people were involved in the violence on Market Street, Westhoughton, at about 4.30pm on Saturday August 19.

A Section 34 Dispersal Order was issued to ensure the group left the area and one man needed hospital treatment.

A Section 34 Dispersal Order was issued to ensure the group left the area and one man needed hospital treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and have since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

The fighting broke out following Latics’ 4-0 defeat of then League One table-toppers Bolton in a lunchtime fixture at the Toughsheet Community Stadiumso arranged to minimise fan trouble.

The investigation team has now set up a Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) for members of the public to upload information, photos and video.

Supt Danny O'Neil said: “This level of violence and disorder will not be tolerated and we are determined to locate those involved so they can be dealt with appropriately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers’ body-worn footage is being reviewed but we are also appealing for members of the public to come forward with any information, photos or footage of the incident.

"If the violence is linked to the Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic game, we will be seeking banning orders on those identified, as well as prosecuting them.

"We would urge anyone who can help us identify those responsible to get in touch with us via the MIPP, 101 or anonymously through the independent charity - Crimestoppers - on 0800 555111."

Those reporting by phone should quote log 2621 of 19/08/2023