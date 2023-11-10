On Wednesday November 29, children throughout Wigan and Greater Manchester are being encouraged to put down their pens for No Pens Day the biggest ever show and tell!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

So far, over 4,000 schools have signed up to No Pens Day which celebrates the power of communication skills – while raising vital funds to help support the 1.9 million children who struggle with talking and understanding words in the UK.

To take part, each child brings in £1, which is donated to Speech and Language UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 4,000 schools have signed up to No Pens Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children in participating schools will get involved with the biggest ever show and tell a day of talking and listening activities where pupils bring in something to talk about in front of the class. Items can include an object from home, a photograph, an item of clothing -or something imaginary- that they want to talk about.

As well as raising much-needed funds for Speech and language UK, No Pens Day also raises awareness of the importance of communication skills. Children and their parents find out more about children who struggle with talking and understanding words, and the work Speech and Language UK is doing to support them.

Jane Harris, Speech and Language UK Chief Executive said: “No Pens Day is back, and this year we’re showing and telling! Children all over the UK can enjoy a day of talking, sharing, listening, laughing and learning in a fun and exciting way for all the children involved.

"Right now, 1.9 million children in the UK are behind with talking and understanding words and it's fantastic that schools are supporting No Pens Day by putting down their pens in the classroom and speaking up for spoken language.”