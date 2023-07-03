Wigan pupils help to make a difference by recycling their old school uniforms

The garment recycling and refurbishment service ensures used items go on sale in first-class condition.

It allows parents to donate used uniforms at collection points in participating schools across the north of England, including at Outwood Academy Hindley.

The uniform recycling service is used by parents and pupils from Outwood Academy Hindley

The unwanted items are picked up by a commercial firm, then inspected, repaired, laundered, packaged and sold as nearly-new at a discount of up to 50 per cent.The scheme also allows parents to spread the cost of their initial purchase over several months at no extra charge, easing the burden on the family budget.The refurbishment service, accessed by the Re:Form website run by Clitheroe-based Trutex, not only helps tackle affordability but also extends the life of the garments.Fewer used blazers, skirts and trousers end up in landfill, which helps the environment. Extending the life of clothing by just nine months reduces carbon and water usage by as much as 10 per cent.

In addition, Trutex saved 16 million plastic bottles from landfill in 2022 through recycling content in its range. Just one blazer can save as many as 46 bottles, while a pair of trousers or one skirt can save up to 19 bottles.

The Outwood Grange Academies Trust uses the service at its 40 schools, including Outwood Academy Hindley, and so far more than 5,000 garments have been sorted, fixed, laundered and reoffered for sale at a significantly reduced price.

Katy Bradford, chief operating officer at Outwood, said: “This campaign, and its focus on recycling, can help not only deliver cost-effective benefits for parents, but also help spread the important message of sustainability and aid in improving our environment by reducing the number of clothes in landfill.”

