Kerri Pegg appeared in court this week charged with having a relationship with a prisoner and accepting Mercedes as a gift.

The Brick has confirmed that Pegg is, and remains, on their staff and until a “Meet the Team” section was taken down from the charity’s website this morning (June) she was identified as its Deputy CEO.

The Brick has removed its "meet the team" section from its website, but Kerri Peggwas listed as Deputy CEO this morning (June 30)

A spokesperson added: “We cannot comment on an ongoing legal matter, however The Brick continues to support its staff, volunteers, and the people we work with, and we are committed to being a safe and inclusive workplace for all.”

Pegg, 40, of Cinnamon Brow, Up Holland, is accused of two counts of misconduct in public office and possession of criminal property.

Dressed smartly in a white jacket with nude-coloured trousers and designer sandals, Pegg stood in the dock of court 2 in Preston Magistrates’ Court on Thursday June 29, and gave only her name, date of birth and address when asked.

The court heard that she is accused of entering into a relationship with a male prisoner at Kirkham Prison and signing him out on early release, accepting a Mercedes as a gift and attempting to conceal the origins of that vehicle.

She is also charged with failing to declare County Court judgments and debt, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, namely a Mercedes.

The offences are said to have occurred between April 1, 2020 and February 11, 2021.

It is not believed that she is still employed in the senior management team at the prison.

Her lawyer, John Hera, said that she would be giving no indication of a plea and the proceedings were dealt with in under five minutes.

Because the alleged offences are indictable only – meaning they are so serious they cannot be dealt with at Magistrates. Court – Pegg’s case has now been passed onto Preston Crown Court.

Her first appearance will be on Thursday, July 27.