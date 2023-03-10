In a series of half-day events at Liverpool Civil and Family Court, pupils aged from eight to 19 have been playing roles including defendant, witness, prosecutor, judge and jury in the mock proceedings, which are based on real cases of cyberbullying, robbery and murder.

A total of 300 students from nine schools and colleges - including Winstanley College in Orrell - have been given an insight into the law and how the courts work. The mock trials have taken place in a real courtroom, arranged by Midlands-based District Tribunal Judge Mark Angus.

Judge Angus, one of many diversity and community relations judges in England and Wales, said background should not deter anyone from aiming to become a lawyer or a judge.

Regional Tribunal Judge Rosemary Lloyd (left) and District Tribunal Judge Mark Angus (right) are among the judges due to meet pupils and students

He said: “I started my legal career aged 18 working as an administrative assistant at the Crown Prosecution Service. The judiciary always felt totally inaccessible to me as someone who didn’t grow up around barristers and solicitors.

"The students invited here will hopefully gain a better understanding of the role of the judiciary, learn about the justice system and be encouraged to see that anyone can pursue a career in law whatever their background.”

The National Justice Museum usually runs the mock trials at its base in Nottingham, the Royal Courts of Justice in London and across the northwest.

Gill Brailey, director of learning at the National Justice Museum, said: “You can’t match the impact of a young person being in a real court building, having to go through security, knowing there are real legal professionals working there, and dressing up in real wigs and gowns and using a real courtroom.

"These sessions teach young people about citizenship and the importance of the rule of law. The judges are really inspirational.”

The students have also been told about careers in HM Courts and Tribunals Service and the many different apprenticeships the service offers.