Bolton Coroner’s Court was told Jacob Taylor, from Aspull, was just 19 when his body was found on Saturday, February 18.

Coroner Timothy Brennand adjourned the inquest for a full hearing, which is expected to take place on Monday, July 31.

Jacob Taylor with girlfriend Ellie Ascroft

It means Jacob’s family, including his parents Sonia Beech and Duncan Taylor and his twin brother Lewis, can now make arrangements for a funeral.

Jacob – known as Jay to his friends – was last seen on the morning of Friday, February 17 and his mother raised the alarm later that day when he did not return home.

A search party was organised at The One House the following day and Jacob’s body was found in Crawford’s Wood in Aspull by a man and his grandson, who were in the area with a metal detector.

Sonia described Manchester City fan Jacob, who worked night shifts at Tesco in Horwich, as the “life and soul of the party” and someone who “always had time for everybody”.

There has been an outpouring of grief following his sudden death, with a makeshift shrine filled with flowers and football memorabilia created in the woods and balloons released in his memory.

Sonia believes Jacob may have been struggling with his mental health and now wants to help other young people in the same position.

