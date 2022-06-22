A picture, sent to Wigan Today, shows the youngsters from Dean Trust Rose Bridge Academy at Ince grinning as they ape followers of Adolf Hitler.

The person who alerted us to the picture said: “I just think that kids thinking things like this is funny is disgusting but then to share it on social media just shows the lack of respect they have.”

The image was today met with horror, shock and disgust, particularly by those who campaign against racism and prejudice while the academy itself has expressed “disappointment” at the pupils’ behaviour at an “out-of-school” event.

The picture of the students giving a Nazi salute

Jean Hensey-Reynard, borough schools coordinator for Holocaust Memorial Day, said: "This is unforgivable. I am utterly appalled by this.

"So much work is done across the borough to teach pupils at both primary and secondary level about the evils of prejudice and discrimination of all kinds that it is heartbreaking to see this.

"I know for sure that it is not representative of Wigan pupils, the vast majority of whom take issues like the Holocaust and other similarly horrific periods of our history very seriously. They are worthy to represent the Holocaust Trust and are ambassadors.

"Many parents have visited the concentration camps of their own volition after their children have come home to tell them what they have learnt, the messages are that potent.

"It may well be that the pupils thought that the picture was a bit of a laugh, but that is no excuse.

"It is grossly offensive."

Ms Hensey-Reynard said she knew that teachers worked very hard to teach youngsters about the poisons of prejudice in RE, history and English.

A retired secondary teacher from Stand Up to Racism Wigan added: “The problem is that this could mean lots of things.

“It shows a lack of awareness from the youngsters but they also might not know what it means.

"The school should explain to them that it is the wrong thing to do.”