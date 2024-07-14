Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils at Quest Trust’s five schools and Playpals nurseries in Wigan and Bolton have raised an impressive £6,114 for The Christie Charity.

The charity supports the development of cancer prevention, treatment, research and education through investment in staff, equipment, facilities and other support services. It provides enhanced services over and above what the NHS funds.

Pupils in the primary schools took part in the Christie Bear Spelling Challenge which helps them to practise their spelling and improve their literacy skills whilst raising money for the good cause.

Pupils spell out the final total

Playpals held a bake sale. Students at the University Collegiate School and Sixth Form, Bolton participated in the “60 for the Christie” challenge. Sixty miles is the average distance a patient travels for cancer treatment in the UK so students were tasked with completing 60 maths challenges as part of a whole school Bingo Bonanza.

The fund-raising took place over a series of months.

Marc Doyle, Chief Executive Officer at the Hindley Green-based trust, said: “The generosity of our pupils and their families know no bounds. It’s one of the many examples this year of our pupils going above and beyond to support the communities we serve. As always, it’s a reminder of how lucky I am to work with such caring families.”

Jennifer Kent, community fund-raising officer for The Christie Charity attended Hindley Green Community Primary School for the collection of the monies raised.

Pupils at Quest Trust's five schools and Playpals nurseries with their cheque for The Christie Charity

The Christie Charity said: "We are very grateful to the pupils for choosing to support The Christie Charity in this way.

"Thanks to donations like these, The Christie is able to provide life-changing and lifesaving treatment and care that will benefit cancer patients both now and in the future."

The trust was presented with a Christie Challenge medal which is divided into six parts, each representing a Quest setting that took part in the challenge.

Mr Doyle added: “Our trust offers a unique service, supporting young people from early years to employment.

"This wonderful medal is a visual representation of one of our key strategic objectives: all our settings working together to build a united trust. I couldn’t be prouder.”