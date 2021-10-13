Wigan pupils' trips to Lake District saved as outdoor centres are here to stay

Hinning House

Earlier this year the Observer revealed uncertainty surrounding Low Bank Ground and Hinning House, in the Lake District, as Wigan Council launched a review into the service providing trips there.

But now it has been announced that the day-to-day running of the two centres will return to the local authority, following a decision by cabinet members.

Beloved by thousands of schoolchildren and families who have visited the centres over the years, the move means they will now inspire a new generation.

Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “We are delighted to secure the future of these sites as we know how much they mean to our residents.

“So many will have fond memories of visits going back a number of decades and now many more memories will be made for years to come.

“We are now looking forward to the future and seeing how they can support our health and wellbeing priorities.”

The council – through its Be Well services – will take over the running of the centres from the Brathay Trust, a charity that had been operating them as part of a seven-year contract.

Low Bank Ground, on the shores of Coniston Water, has been owned by the council since 1983. Hinning House, located in the Duddon Valley near Scafell Pike, has been a council-owned property since the 1970s.

Both offer views of spectacular landscapes with outdoor activities on the doorstep.

It is hoped in addition to offering outdoor education experiences for young people, the use of the facilities can be expanded to support public health and adult services.

Coun Molyneux added: “We believe these two locations can continue to benefit families across Wigan borough and help our residents start well, live well and age well.

“In addition to providing facilities for school age children, these sites could help our work supporting vulnerable groups and those who are the most dependant on public services.”

Schools and other education providers will be contacted directly about packages to use the centres.