St.Peter’s CE Primary School, Hindley (part of Quest Trust) was awarded Best Practice for Teaching Assistants accreditation for its high level of commitment to these vital members of staff.

The award is a framework to support participating schools with the development of their TAs. It aims to better support teaching assistants and boost their impact on positive pupil outcomes.

The assessor stated the school has a very positive atmosphere where TAs and teachers are dedicated to providing stimulating learning experiences for children, instilling them with a sense of purpose and developing their skills to become thoughtful, independent learners.

TAs are encouraged to challenge themselves and develop their skills and feel they are valued. There is also a range of roles for TAs within the school, tailored to meet the needs of the children and make the best use of their skills and experience.

The accreditation process took 12 months and was led by Yvonne Chivers, a highly experienced TA at the school, with a passion for developing others.

Principal Nicola Green, senior leaders and teachers said they were very proud of how effectively the TAs carry out their roles and enhance children’s learning.

Ms Green added: “The award lasts for three years and has raised the profile of our TAs, empowered them to take on new roles and further their own development which in turn, has a positive impact on pupil outcomes.