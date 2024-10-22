Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan school has unveiled plans to expand by half as much again in order to accommodate new families coming to the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Standish growing by around a quarter over the past 10 years due to the creation of several new and large housing estates, Wigan Council is asking residents for their views on increasing the size of Wood Fold Primary.

The school wants to admit 90 children each year, starting from next September: up from the current 60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wood Fold Primary in Standish says it needs to increase drastically in size in order to accommodate the extra children now living in the area due to widespread housing development

If the blueprint is approved, buildings on the school site on Green Lane will be enlarged to take the extra children to a maximum capacity of 630 places in the school by 2029.

The consultation document calculates that an extra 1,000 family homes will be built in Standish over the coming decade or so, and expansion of the school needs to begin now to cope, as there are only 180 spaces currently available.

From next year Wood Fold, which has been judged “outstanding” by Ofsted, would become even more oversubscribed, it says.

The council document reads: “Our data indicates that by increasing the number of places available, we can ensure that children living in the Standish area where parents express a preference for a school in the area, will be able to secure a place for their child.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The document has no details of parking or other issues that may affect residents, although if extra building is needed, a planning application will have to be submitted and consulted on.

It adds: “At this stage we have not worked out every detail of the proposal as we need to listen to your views and concerns so that the detailed proposals which we make later in the process can take these into account.”

A final decision is set to be made by the council on March 25 next year.

There are open consultation sessions for the public at the school on Friday November 8, from 8.30am to 10.30am and 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Anyone wishing to attend a session is asked to contact Wood Fold Primary School either in person or by ringing 01257 400271 and they will be allocated a time to attend.

Any comments must be submitted by November 19. For more information and to air views visit https://www.wigan.gov.uk/.../Sch.../consultations/index.aspx