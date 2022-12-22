Wigan school celebrates another ‘good’ Ofsted rating with Christmas party
A school in Wigan celebrated with a Christmas party and dinner after receiving another “good” school rating from the education watchdog.
St James’s CE Primary in Worsley Mesnes was recently visited by Ofsted – which is responsible for inspecting a range of educational institutions.
In a detailed report, the school was rated as “good”, just one ranking below that of outstanding, and it means that pupils are well cared for and safe.
Also the school’s curriculum is said to have been carefully thought out by staff, as pupils’ learning builds in each subject that they study.
An example given came in mathematics in which teachers focus on developing knowledge of numbers and the understanding of mathematical concepts.
Teachers also make regular checks on each student’s development in the majority of subjects to see if they can remember what they have previously been taught.
A top priority at St James’s is reading as they try to overcome the setback to reading development caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. By providing daily phonics lessons from the start of the reception year, pupils are given books that match their ability.
The arrangements for safeguarding were also said to be effective, with teachers passing on any concerns they may have to leaders who will then take appropriate action.
To celebrate their “good” rating, the school threw a Christmas party accompanied by a festive meal for all the students.
In a letter to parents, St James’s headteacher GuyLövgreen said: “Since I arrived, I have worked with out dedicated teaching staff ro re-build the curriculum in school, to ensure that all of your children can access a rich curriculumthat is catered to their local need.
"This report gives us confidence we are on the right path, but we know there is still a lot of work to be done.
"We know that the Covid pandemic has severely impacted our community and we are determined to ensure that all our students can achieve their very best in life. This is why we must keep asking you to read at home. We will keep offering encouragement to support this.”