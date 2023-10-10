Wigan school founded in the 1500s lays time capsule as new development gets under way
Byrchall High School's 'Eco' development is due to open next year and will see the creation of new classrooms, labs, sports venues and studio spaces.
To mark the event, students past and present joined with members of the Ashton-in-Makerfield community to lay a time capsule that recorded and celebrated the unique history of the school, founded by Sir Robert Byrchall in 1588.
Bethany in Y9 said: "This project has been so much fun. I have been able to reflect on my own time at Byrchall and the things I enjoy and that make me really happy here.
"It’s funny to imagine the students of the future who might learn about my story.
"I can’t wait move into our new school.”
Head teacher Alan Birchall said: "We have so much to celebrate here at Byrchall and the time capsule really reflects this history of success. Our students have offered some wonderful experiences alongside the mementos and memories of our alumni that will provide a proud and exciting record of life here for future generations to uncover.
"Bringing these items together, we are able to see the positive impact of our school over such a long period of time, and at the very heart of this community. This time capsule is something that will be at the foundation of our new school physically, and will form the basis for the bright future that we are building together."