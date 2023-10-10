News you can trust since 1853
Wigan school founded in the 1500s lays time capsule as new development gets under way

A time capsule created by pupils and alumni of a Wigan school was buried as part of the foundations for a new state-of-the-art building.
By Alan Weston
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Byrchall High School's 'Eco' development is due to open next year and will see the creation of new classrooms, labs, sports venues and studio spaces.

To mark the event, students past and present joined with members of the Ashton-in-Makerfield community to lay a time capsule that recorded and celebrated the unique history of the school, founded by Sir Robert Byrchall in 1588.

The time capsule was laid as work got under way at a new 'eco' building at Byrchall High School, AshtonThe time capsule was laid as work got under way at a new 'eco' building at Byrchall High School, Ashton
Bethany in Y9 said: "This project has been so much fun. I have been able to reflect on my own time at Byrchall and the things I enjoy and that make me really happy here.

"It’s funny to imagine the students of the future who might learn about my story.

"I can’t wait move into our new school.”

Head teacher Alan Birchall said: "We have so much to celebrate here at Byrchall and the time capsule really reflects this history of success. Our students have offered some wonderful experiences alongside the mementos and memories of our alumni that will provide a proud and exciting record of life here for future generations to uncover.

"Bringing these items together, we are able to see the positive impact of our school over such a long period of time, and at the very heart of this community. This time capsule is something that will be at the foundation of our new school physically, and will form the basis for the bright future that we are building together."

