Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Byrchall High School's 'Eco' development is due to open next year and will see the creation of new classrooms, labs, sports venues and studio spaces.

To mark the event, students past and present joined with members of the Ashton-in-Makerfield community to lay a time capsule that recorded and celebrated the unique history of the school, founded by Sir Robert Byrchall in 1588.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The time capsule was laid as work got under way at a new 'eco' building at Byrchall High School, Ashton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bethany in Y9 said: "This project has been so much fun. I have been able to reflect on my own time at Byrchall and the things I enjoy and that make me really happy here.

"It’s funny to imagine the students of the future who might learn about my story.

"I can’t wait move into our new school.”

Head teacher Alan Birchall said: "We have so much to celebrate here at Byrchall and the time capsule really reflects this history of success. Our students have offered some wonderful experiences alongside the mementos and memories of our alumni that will provide a proud and exciting record of life here for future generations to uncover.