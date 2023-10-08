Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hole in the road first appeared on Eastwell Road, Beech Hill, in July, but several months later it has still not been fixed.

However experts have not been able to identify any issues with the waterpipes that could be causing the problem.

The sink hole on Eastwell Road, Beech Hill, has been fenced off by the council while enquiries continue

Lisa Slee, who lives nearby, said: "I reported this sink hole before the summer holidays, it's still not been sorted and it's getting worse.

"I originally contacted the council and was told its not their responsibility, it was down to United Utilities

"I contacted them too, but keep getting told different things.

"The council put the barriers out to make it safer, but the kids have been playing around the hole and with the barriers."

A large hole in the road on Eastwell Road, Beech Hill, Wigan.

In response to the concerns raised, a Wigan Council spokesperson said: “Following reports of a sink hole in the road on Eastwell Road, Beech Hill, the council’s on-call team have made the area safe by installing barriers.

“Subsequent investigations have shown that it is the result of a damaged United Utilities underground asset and therefore we have notified United Utilities of the issue. We are waiting for confirmation of a timeframe as to when they will complete the repair.”