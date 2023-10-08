News you can trust since 1853
Ever widening sink hole on Wigan residential road has experts baffled

Mystery surrounds an ever worsening sink hole on a Wigan residential road which has had to be fenced off for safety reasons.
By Alan Weston
Published 8th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
The hole in the road first appeared on Eastwell Road, Beech Hill, in July, but several months later it has still not been fixed.

However experts have not been able to identify any issues with the waterpipes that could be causing the problem.

The sink hole on Eastwell Road, Beech Hill, has been fenced off by the council while enquiries continueThe sink hole on Eastwell Road, Beech Hill, has been fenced off by the council while enquiries continue
Lisa Slee, who lives nearby, said: "I reported this sink hole before the summer holidays, it's still not been sorted and it's getting worse.

"I originally contacted the council and was told its not their responsibility, it was down to United Utilities

"I contacted them too, but keep getting told different things.

"The council put the barriers out to make it safer, but the kids have been playing around the hole and with the barriers."

In response to the concerns raised, a Wigan Council spokesperson said: “Following reports of a sink hole in the road on Eastwell Road, Beech Hill, the council’s on-call team have made the area safe by installing barriers.

“Subsequent investigations have shown that it is the result of a damaged United Utilities underground asset and therefore we have notified United Utilities of the issue. We are waiting for confirmation of a timeframe as to when they will complete the repair.”

A United Utilities spokesperson said: “The council asked us to investigate, and we have not been able to find any issues with our pipework that would have caused the hole to appear. We have passed this information back to the council for them to investigate further.”

