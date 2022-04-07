Wigan school pupils' green tribute to celebrate Queen's platinum jubilee
Green-fingered pupils found a blooming marvellous way to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.
St John’s CE Primary School in Abram was given five wild cherry trees by the Woodland Trust as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy, a national tree-planting initiative to mark the milestone.
Eco-warriors from reception to year six planted the saplings in a peace garden being created at the school.
Principal Laura James said: “It was a really great opportunity to celebrate the Queen being the longest-reigning monarch and to plant trees in her honour.”
There has been a lot of tree-planting going on in Wigan in recent years, not just to celebrate the forthcoming platinum jubilee, but also because the area is taking part in the City of Trees project orchestrated locally by Wigan Council.
In addition to creating a positive environment for residents, trees play an important part in removing and storing carbon from the atmosphere, enhancing air quality and slowing heavy rainfall to reduce the risk of flooding.