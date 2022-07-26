A group of Dean Trust Wigan school students - Rosie, Kane, Roukia, Bryanna, Mille, Timothy, Laycie, Emma, Tyler, Freya, Paige, Brodie, Maisie and Kayden - all took part in the spectacular annual Wigan Youth Songfest at the Robin Park Arena.

The pupils had rehearsed tirelessly to perfect their performances and onlookers said they were outstanding on the day where they took to the stage with the song Come Alive complete with groovy dance moves, followed by the famous hit rock song by Queen, We Will Rock You.

Pupils on stage from the Dean Trust at the Wigan youth Songfest event.

Executive headteacher, James Haseldine, said. “We were delighted that pupils were invited to take part in this year’s event.

"Songfest is fantastic for the Wigan community and a great celebration of the musical talent we have in our town.

“Pupils have shown a great willingness to participate in and respond positively to the opportunity.”