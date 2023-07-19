Wigan school pupils try out future careers in work experience placements with council

Lifeguard duties and saying “I do” to helping with weddings were among some of the council roles tried out by pupils from The Dean Trust.

They were spread across Wigan’s BeWell leisure centres, libraries, registrars services, human resources, environment, social care teams and public relations to learn about volunteering and careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “It was absolutely fantastic to see so many bright and eager young faces here in the town hall.

Students enjoyed work experience across a number of Wigan Council sites.

“We were keen to offer an experience to remember for the students and we hope it’s opened their eyes to the range of career opportunities available here at Wigan Council.

“We look forward to hopefully seeing some of them returning in the coming years through our apprenticeship schemes.”

Pupils received advice from the council’s employment pathways team, were given the lowdown on development plans in Wigan town centre and spoke with council directors including chief executive Alison McKenzie-Folan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Logan, who completed work experience with the public relations team, said: “My experience working at the council has been great. Being here has taught me the importance of councils as they play a big role in society. Without the great workers here, Wigan borough wouldn’t be the same.”

Fellow pupil Anthony said: “My work experience here at Wigan Council has helped me realise that the council does more than just fill potholes and empty my bins.