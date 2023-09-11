Wigan school recognised for excellence in careers edcuation for pupils

Watch more videos on Shots!

Bedford High School, Leigh, has earned the highest possible mark in the Quality in Careers Accreditation process, which is the national standard for careers advice and guidance.

The programme is led by Assistant Headteacher Janet Madden and achieved 100 per cent across eight Gatsby benchmarks – that define what world-class career education and support should look like.

Bedford students, members of the school’s careers team and headteacher Paul McCaffery celebrate the school’s Quality in Careers Accreditation success

Careers-lead Janet Madden said: “Our students have access to a careers service that offers them impartial practical support to encourage them to make informed choices about their career paths.

The range of activities we offer includes careers fairs, careers days, guest speakers in assemblies and further education visits, all of which help students start to think about their pathways and subject choices.”

Across the Greater Manchester region, only 28 per cent of schools achieved a 100 per cent rating, highlighting the strength of the careers programme at Bedford.

The careers programme at Bedford follows students throughout their educational journey. It allows them to discover what qualifications and experience they will require for their chosen career pathway.

Bedford High School Year 10 student Precious Adekanbi Adefioye said: “Taking part in work experience really helped me develop my communication skills and gave me a taste of what working life is like,” said Precious. “I was given a range of opportunities and even interviewed someone! I am very grateful for this experience.”

Year 11 student Olivia Kidd said: “The careers team has helped me decide on my next steps for life after Bedford. It has helped me prepare for college interviews and given me information about all the options I had including apprenticeships, T levels and A levels.”

Headteacher Paul McCaffery said: “We are extremely proud to have achieved the Quality in Careers accreditation. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and the exceptional support they provide to our students. Our goal is to equip our students with the skills, knowledge, and guidance they need to thrive in their future careers, and this accreditation reinforces our commitment to that mission.