Wigan school staff have started a further 10 days of strike action against plans to extend the day.

National Education Union (NEU) members at Outwood Academy Hindley – plus 13 other Outwood Grange Academy (OGAT) secondary schools – resumed industrial action after walking out for six days last month.

This started on Tuesday and will continue on July 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16 and 17.

But members of NASUWT will not join them this week after agreeing to pause their industrial action.

The dispute surrounds plans to extend the school day by 30 minutes, which OGAT says is necessary as it falls short of the minimum school week of 32.5 hours and pupils will have more time to learn.

The NEU claims this would lead to increased stress, reduced planning time and a deterioration in work-life balance for staff.

NASUWT has been calling for the day to be extended by having longer break and lunch times, rather than staff working more hours.

An OGAT spokesman said there had been “significant and positive progress” with NASUWT, but it was “deeply disappointing” the NEU had not accepted their “fair, reasonable and proportionate proposals”.

They contacted ACAS for independent talks and said while the NEU had agreed to participate, they refused to pause strike action.

The spokesman added: "Resolving the significant disruption to children's education remains our highest priority. We've therefore consistently prioritised meetings and discussions, and have offered a number of solutions and refined proposals to our union colleagues.

"While NASUWT has been amenable to them, unfortunately, the NEU has not been as positive and we have been unable to make the same progress as a result. We therefore believe engaging a mediating third party through ACAS is the most constructive path forward to objectively consider both perspectives and support a resolution.

"We firmly believe that strike action should always be a last resort, only deployed when talks have broken down and there is little sign of progress. The involvement of a third party, with both sides committing to it, clearly indicates that talks are not breaking down and that there is a desire, on all sides, to continue constructive dialogue.”

The NEU said its members would not stop their action “until such time as a clear picture emerges of how workload will be reduced”.

Daniel Kebede, NEU general secretary, said: "NEU teacher members at OGAT have not taken industrial action lightly. They have continued to support children with additional classes for exam revision. While no teacher wants to be taking strike action, any move that leads to an increase in teacher workload is clearly unacceptable.

"Most teachers leave the profession before their fourth year of teaching. Excessive workload and pay are the main causes, leading to stress and burnout. In this context, OGAT’s proposal to extend the school day, and therefore increasing teacher and support staff workload, shows a serious lack of judgement and understanding of the day-to-day pressures which teachers are facing.

"The trust must listen to its workforce and resolve this dispute to ensure teacher workload does not escalate, for the benefit of both school staff and the children they teach."

An NASUWT spokesman said: “Industrial action this week has been withdrawn. Negotiations continue with the employer to achieve a full resolution to the dispute."