News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

Wigan school staff to tackle Three Peaks to help save young people's lives

Staff from a Wigan school will raise money for a suicide prevention charity by completing a tough hiking challenge this weekend.
By Matt Pennington
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Almost 30 teachers from Hawkley Hall High are taking part in the 25-mile trek across the Yorkshire Three Peaks, traversing the tops of Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough to raise funds for Prevention of Young Suicide (PAPYRUS) taking place on Saturday September 9.

Preparation has seen them walking in the countryside of the West Pennine Moors, Forest of Bowland and the Ribble Valley to build the stamina required.

Read More
Cries of "they were robbed" after Wigan patisserie misses out on top TV bakery p...
Around 30 staff will take part in the Three Peaks Challenge.Around 30 staff will take part in the Three Peaks Challenge.
Around 30 staff will take part in the Three Peaks Challenge.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each year up to 200 schoolchildren are lost to suicide and the charity Papayrus aims to shatter the stigma and equip both young people and their communities with the skills to recognise emotional distress.

The teachers hope to raise at least £3,000 to help the mental health charity to continue providing a confidential helpline service known as HOPELINEUK, which offers practical advice and support to young people struggling with life and anyone who may be concerned about a young person having thoughts of suicide – the biggest killer of people under 35 in the UK.

HOPELINEUK is staffed by trained professionals and offers a telephone, text and email service and is a free non-judgemental space who help fnd support and explore options with individuals such as therapy and counselling, peer support or medication.

Hawkley Hall’s head Mathew Klinck said: "Supporting Papyrus is very important to us as a school as we have been directly impacted by the loss of a young person as many communities have across the country and we believe it is vital to do as much as we can to raise money, increasing awareness of suicide prevention and help to save young lives.”

The Hawkley Three Peaks Challenge can be supported by donating to the justgiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/hhhs3peakschallenge.

For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice, contact Papayrus HOPELINK on 0800 068 4141 or text 07860 039967 or email [email protected]

Related topics:WiganYorkshire Three Peaks