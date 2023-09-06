Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Almost 30 teachers from Hawkley Hall High are taking part in the 25-mile trek across the Yorkshire Three Peaks, traversing the tops of Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough to raise funds for Prevention of Young Suicide (PAPYRUS) taking place on Saturday September 9.

Preparation has seen them walking in the countryside of the West Pennine Moors, Forest of Bowland and the Ribble Valley to build the stamina required.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 30 staff will take part in the Three Peaks Challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year up to 200 schoolchildren are lost to suicide and the charity Papayrus aims to shatter the stigma and equip both young people and their communities with the skills to recognise emotional distress.

The teachers hope to raise at least £3,000 to help the mental health charity to continue providing a confidential helpline service known as HOPELINEUK, which offers practical advice and support to young people struggling with life and anyone who may be concerned about a young person having thoughts of suicide – the biggest killer of people under 35 in the UK.

HOPELINEUK is staffed by trained professionals and offers a telephone, text and email service and is a free non-judgemental space who help fnd support and explore options with individuals such as therapy and counselling, peer support or medication.

Hawkley Hall’s head Mathew Klinck said: "Supporting Papyrus is very important to us as a school as we have been directly impacted by the loss of a young person as many communities have across the country and we believe it is vital to do as much as we can to raise money, increasing awareness of suicide prevention and help to save young lives.”

The Hawkley Three Peaks Challenge can be supported by donating to the justgiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/hhhs3peakschallenge.