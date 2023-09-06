Cries of "they were robbed" after Wigan patisserie misses out on top TV bakery prize
Despite winning all but one of the rounds in Bake-Off: The Professionals and producing a “stunning” 1920s dessert trolley and banquet, Harwoods of Standish had to settle for a runners-up spot as the Channel 4 contest reached its climax on Tuesday (September 5) night.
Andrew Harwood and pal Raf Khoury had consistently wowed the judges over the weeks, although on occasions enterprisingly went against the brief, not least with their last showpiece when not having a “piled-high” centrepiece to their speakeasy casino scene.
In the end it was Mauro and Daniel from the Landmark Hotel in London who walked away with the trophy.
Andrew, who runs the business on Standish High Street with wife Sarah, said: “We did not come for the titles, it was for the experience,” adding that they had had a fabulous time on the competition.
But local residents group Standish Voice posted on social media: “We think they were robbed!
"After winning every heat bar one that they appeared in during the 10 weeks leading up to the Grand Final, they deserved the trophy!”
For their dessert trolley, the Harwoods pair produced a chiffon pie with sea buckthorn, a baked Alaska with damsons, and a rhubarb jelly, the last of which found particular favour with judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden.
Their casino showpiece for 80 people included whisky caramel almond macaron gambling chips and mango passion compote and coffee liqueur.
Andrew and Raf used a laser printer to carve Benoit and Cherish’s most famous sayings onto them.