Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite winning all but one of the rounds in Bake-Off: The Professionals and producing a “stunning” 1920s dessert trolley and banquet, Harwoods of Standish had to settle for a runners-up spot as the Channel 4 contest reached its climax on Tuesday (September 5) night.

Andrew Harwood and pal Raf Khoury had consistently wowed the judges over the weeks, although on occasions enterprisingly went against the brief, not least with their last showpiece when not having a “piled-high” centrepiece to their speakeasy casino scene.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew and Raf prepare their showpiece 1920s dessert banquet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the end it was Mauro and Daniel from the Landmark Hotel in London who walked away with the trophy.

Andrew, who runs the business on Standish High Street with wife Sarah, said: “We did not come for the titles, it was for the experience,” adding that they had had a fabulous time on the competition.

But local residents group Standish Voice posted on social media: “We think they were robbed!

"After winning every heat bar one that they appeared in during the 10 weeks leading up to the Grand Final, they deserved the trophy!”

Andrew and Raf after the results were delivered in the final of Bake-Off: The Professionals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For their dessert trolley, the Harwoods pair produced a chiffon pie with sea buckthorn, a baked Alaska with damsons, and a rhubarb jelly, the last of which found particular favour with judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden.

Their casino showpiece for 80 people included whisky caramel almond macaron gambling chips and mango passion compote and coffee liqueur.

Andrew and Raf used a laser printer to carve Benoit and Cherish’s most famous sayings onto them.

Their Standish Voice fans added: “Brilliant work guys! You may not have won but you’ve entertained us week after week and done your business and Standish proud with your superb skills!