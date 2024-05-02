Wigan school where pupils get ‘exceptional education’ gets second successive ‘outstanding’ grade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ofsted team visited Winstanley Community Primary School in late February, after which the school’s motto “everyone, everyday” – underpinning the excellent relationships pupils have with staff and each other – was hailed.

“The pupils behave exceptionally well during lessons and at playtimes,” the report said. “They understand the school rules and delight in the rewards that they receive for making correct choices. They particularly relish ‘special mentions’.”

Headteacher Cathy Whalley and pupils at Winstanley Community Primary School celebrate their "outstanding" Ofsted report

Some 451 children aged from three to 11 attend the school on Tan House Drive, Winstanley.

At the school’s prior inspection in 2016, it was also said to be “outstanding”.

“The school has high expectations for pupils’ achievement,” the report goes on. “This includes pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). These pupils benefit from well-tailored support that allows them to access the same curriculum as their peers.

“Pupils listen well and work diligently to the best of their ability. Year six pupils are well prepared for the next stage of their education.”

The report, signed off by lead inspector Pat Speed, said that pupils benefit from a “vast array of opportunities” that go beyond the academic curriculum.

“Pupils who are involved in the school council find out which clubs pupils would like to attend,” the report says. “This helps the school to provide opportunities that support pupils’ talents and interests.

“From sports clubs to embroidery, money workshops to singing squad, the school supports the pupils’ wider development exceedingly well.

“Pupils also benefit from carefully considered enrichment activities, such as theatre visits, ‘princess football’ days and residential trips. Pupils excel in their various roles and responsibilities. Reading ambassadors support younger pupils to develop a love of reading.”

The report said arrangements at the school for safeguarding are effective.