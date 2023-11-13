Wigan schoolchildren wear odd socks as they make a stand against bullying

Children across Wigan have been wearing odd socks to school today (November 13) to stand up against bullying and discrimination.

Odd Socks Day falls on the second Monday in November each year. The mis-matching socks represent people and show that it is fine to stand out and be different.

The Anti-Bullying Alliance founded the day in 2017 to encourage both children and adults to celebrate their uniqueness.

All Saints Primary School in Appley Bridge was just one of the schools across Wigan that has been participating.

Headteacher Janet Dunn said: “At All Saints we participate in Odd Socks Day to celebrate the start of Anti-Bullying Week.”

The excitement levels during the Monday morning assembly were much higher than usual as the students entered the hall comparing their wacky footwear.