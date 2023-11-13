News you can trust since 1853
Third vigil to be held in Wigan town centre to call for ceasefire in Middle East

A vigil calling for peace in the Middle East is set to be held in Wigan town centre.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 13th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
It will begin at 4.30pm on Tuesday at the International Brigades memorial outside Wigan Life Centre.

There will be speeches, calls for a ceasefire and tributes to those who have been killed in the war between Palestine and Israel.

It is the third time a vigil for Palestine has been held in Wigan since the conflict began last month and follows Wigan Council bosses joining calls for a ceasefire.

