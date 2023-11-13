Third vigil to be held in Wigan town centre to call for ceasefire in Middle East
A vigil calling for peace in the Middle East is set to be held in Wigan town centre.
It will begin at 4.30pm on Tuesday at the International Brigades memorial outside Wigan Life Centre.
There will be speeches, calls for a ceasefire and tributes to those who have been killed in the war between Palestine and Israel.
It is the third time a vigil for Palestine has been held in Wigan since the conflict began last month and follows Wigan Council bosses joining calls for a ceasefire.