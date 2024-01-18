A Wigan primary school girl was inspired by the example of her gran who sat on every seat at the DW stadium years ago for a fund-raising challenge.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors fan Maureen Carroll, 72, undertook the challenge in 2006 – and when she visited the stadium recently with nine-year-old granddaughter Darcey Hodge, the schoolgirl thought she would like to do the same.

Whereas Mrs Carroll sat on all 25,000 seats, Darcey will be sharing out a total of 600 seats with two of her Year 5 friends – Michael Lythgoe and Harvey Braun – which means they will be sitting on 200 seats each.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DW Stadium seat challenge will be carried out by primary school pupil Darcey Hodge (centre) with her two friends Michael Lythgoe and Harvey Braun

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venture is for much-needed sports equipment at their primary school, R L Hughes, in Ashton.

Maureen, from Garswood, said: “Both Darcey and I are Wigan Warriors fans and when we visited the stadium, she said ‘I can’t believe you sat on all those seats.’

"It took me four days in all and inspired her to take up the challenge herself.”

The gruelling money-spinner will take place on Wednesday, February 21, and a fund-raising page has been set up on gofundme under “The 200 Seat Challenge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Carroll, a retired communications officer with Greater Manchester Police has been involved in a number of charity events over the years.