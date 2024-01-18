News you can trust since 1853
Wigan schoolgirl to carry out seat challenge at DW Stadium after being inspired by gran’s example

A Wigan primary school girl was inspired by the example of her gran who sat on every seat at the DW stadium years ago for a fund-raising challenge.
By Alan Weston
Published 18th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Wigan Warriors fan Maureen Carroll, 72, undertook the challenge in 2006 – and when she visited the stadium recently with nine-year-old granddaughter Darcey Hodge, the schoolgirl thought she would like to do the same.

Whereas Mrs Carroll sat on all 25,000 seats, Darcey will be sharing out a total of 600 seats with two of her Year 5 friends – Michael Lythgoe and Harvey Braun – which means they will be sitting on 200 seats each.

The DW Stadium seat challenge will be carried out by primary school pupil Darcey Hodge (centre) with her two friends Michael Lythgoe and Harvey BraunThe DW Stadium seat challenge will be carried out by primary school pupil Darcey Hodge (centre) with her two friends Michael Lythgoe and Harvey Braun
The venture is for much-needed sports equipment at their primary school, R L Hughes, in Ashton.

Maureen, from Garswood, said: “Both Darcey and I are Wigan Warriors fans and when we visited the stadium, she said ‘I can’t believe you sat on all those seats.’

"It took me four days in all and inspired her to take up the challenge herself.”

The gruelling money-spinner will take place on Wednesday, February 21, and a fund-raising page has been set up on gofundme under “The 200 Seat Challenge.”

Mrs Carroll, a retired communications officer with Greater Manchester Police has been involved in a number of charity events over the years.

They include helping her grandson Oliver Hodge undertake the One Million Step Challenge for Diabetes UK in 2019, and herself joining a team of 10 walkers from operational communications branch of GMP to walk 26 miles for Henshaws Society for Blind People in 2010.

