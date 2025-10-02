Two Wigan schools and a college have been shortlisted for honours at the prestigious Educate Awards.

Now in its 14th year, the Educate Awards has 21 categories, shining a spotlight on every aspect of education, from sport and the arts to literacy, careers and the environment.

The shortlist celebrates inspirational teachers, dedicated support staff and visionary leadership teams who continue to make a lasting difference in their school communities.

Rowan Tree Primary School in Atherton has been shortlisted for Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Primary School and Standish Community High School has been shortlisted for the Mental Health and Well-being Award.

The Educate Awards ceremony will be held in November

Winstanley College has been shortlisted for Most Inspirational Sixth Form and College.

The shortlisted schools and college will discover if they are winners on Friday, November 14, at the glittering Educate Awards ceremony, hosted at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral.

It is set to be the biggest and most prestigious celebration of education in the North West, bringing together schools, colleges and multi-academy trusts to recognise their achievements.

Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, said: “Congratulations to Rowan Tree Primary School, Standish Community High School and Winstanley College on being shortlisted for this year’s Educate Awards.

“Each year, we are blown away by the incredible work taking place across the region and 2025 has been no exception. This year’s shortlist is a true reflection of the innovation and dedication shown by senior leadership teams, teachers and support staff.”

Kim added: “The standard of entries has been outstanding and we can’t wait to roll out the red carpet in November to celebrate the remarkable achievements of all our finalists.”