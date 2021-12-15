Wigan school’s controversial card and present ban

As infection rates soar and the Omicron variant takes hold, St Jude’s RC Primary in Worsley Mesnes has taken the extra measure which hasn’t met with universal approval.

A message to pupils’ families reads: “Dear parents, unfortunately, due to the new Covid variant, we ask that children do not bring in Christmas cards or Christmas sweets and cakes to share with their class.

“We apologise for any disappointment.”

St Judes Catholic Primary School

Some people believe that the decision taken by the school is a bit too much.

Courtney Gormally said: “I don’t agree with this at all.

“If they are not allowed to take Christmas cards or sweets into school for their friends then why have they been allowed to hand out birthday sweets?”

Kirsty Ruddock said: “I think it’s a bit tight.

“Surely they should be able to take in Christmas cards as long as the envelopes haven’t been sealed by mouth and just tucked back in.”

One parent who contacted the Wigan Observer said: “This is taking things too far. I can’t see this making any real difference and it’s a killjoy measure.”

But another said: “We are living in extraordinary times and they require extraordinary measures.

“It might be a little disappointing not to be swapping presents and cards but, on the scale of things, it is a small price to pay, especially if it is going prevent infections. There is still a lot we don’t know about omicron

A spokesperson for St Jude’s said: “The health and safety of our pupils will always be our priority.

“In light of news regarding the spread of the new Covid variant we have asked that children do not bring in Christmas cards, sweets or cakes to share with their class.

“St Jude’s is committed to the health, safety and wellbeing of our pupils, colleagues and visitors. We thank our parents for working with us this year.”