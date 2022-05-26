The WOWs consortium (With Others We Suceed), which comprises 17 Wigan schools, produced the report called “supporting parents to support children: raising attainment and enhancing equity.”

And the event proved very successful with over 200 delegates logging on to access the self-funded broadcast.

Tim Sherriff Programme Lead and headteacher at Westfield Community School with staff members.

This webinar is designed to provide an insight into a research project undertaken by WOWS in response to concerns, both nationally and internationally, of engaging with parents and carers to promote their children’s learning.

Each of the schools applied the same methodology, but with a locally determined focus.

Tim Sherriff, programme lead and headteacher at Westfield Community School, said: "We were delighted and honoured to be asked to launch our second report by the Chartered College of Teaching. “Although the project took place prior to the pandemic the key findings of the report are even more relevant now, given what schools have experienced over the past two years.”

The Department for Education showed a great deal of interest in it and sent senior civil servants to observe the key presentations.

The project ran for a little more than 12 months and used carefully applied the research principles that had been learned whilst delivering the previous project on reducing workload around marking.

The final report was due to be published in early 2020, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the publication was delayed.