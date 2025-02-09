A Wigan schools trust has joined forces with another Lancashire-based multi academy trust.

Platt Bridge Community School and Kingsbridge EIP SCITT, part of Community First Academy Trust (CFAT) in Wigan, has officially merged with Achievement through Collaboration Trust (ACT).

This follows formal approval from the Department for Education (DfE), which was granted during the May 25 and July 4 pre-election period, as well as a thorough due diligence process focused on delivering benefits for the community of pupils and students across the group of schools through deep and purposeful collaboration.

The completed merger brings together a family of five schools across the North-West, encompassing three primary schools, two secondary schools, and an accredited Initial Teacher Education provider, which are located in Blackpool, Wigan, Blackburn, and Lancashire with additional schools planned to join the family.

Jane Chambers, Chief Executive of AtC, said: “We are delighted that the DfE Advisory Board recognised the strengths of our proposal, which has the full support of both trusts.

"This merger will create enhanced opportunities for over 4000 pupils and 500 staff, supporting our long-term success and growth.”

Craig Holden, Chief Operating Officer of CFAT, added: "We are thrilled to have completed this process.

"Each school within Achievement Through Collaboration retains its unique identity, rooted in the communities it serves, while gaining the collective strength and support of a larger trust network.

"We are excited to embrace a culture of connection across a larger group of schools driven by the core values of Achieve, Belong, and Collaborate."

The values driving the merger are:

Achieve: Ensuring every child has the knowledge, skills, and character to succeed in their future.

Belong: Uniting individual schools through a common purpose and shared values.

Collaborate: Sharing best practices, supporting schools, and creating opportunities for pupils, staff, and communities.

In support of these values, the merger has secured additional capacity for sustainable growth, and brings more efficiencies and improvement across the group by sharing best practice through a connected culture where all staff are encouraged and empowered to develop and maintain their expertise and passion for teaching and learning, take ownership of their professional development at every career stage, and work collaboratively to advance education in the public interest, ensuring all of our children achieve the highest standards possible.

Ruth Rule-Mullen, Chair of Trustees at CFAT, said: “We are pleased to complete this process and believe this merger represents an exciting step forward for both trusts.

"By joining forces with Achievement through Collaboration, we are creating a sustainable future that will benefit current and future pupils and staff.

"We look forward to continuing to be working with all stakeholders to deliver our ambitions plans.”