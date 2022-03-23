Wigan student poets bidding to perform at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre
Two Wigan college students are through to the next round of a competition which could see them performing at Shakespeare’s famous Globe Theatre.
Four Orrell St John Rigby sixth formers - Callum Charlson, Eve Rosler, Isabelle Whittle and Racheal Adeyemi – participated in this year’s prestigious Poetry by Heart recitation competition.Onlookers said the performances were all superb, showing an excellent understanding of a wide range of poems they each selected themselves and really made their own.The eventual winner of the contest was Racheal who, along with Isabelle who was in second place, will now learn another poem.
They will be filmed performing the works for submission to the national competition, hoping for a place in the grand final at the Globe Theatre.A college spokeperson said: “Following SJR students’ previous achievements: Jess Mason, national champion (2016) and Caner Aydin, national finalist (2020), we are hoping for further success!”