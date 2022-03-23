Four Orrell St John Rigby sixth formers - Callum Charlson, Eve Rosler, Isabelle Whittle and Racheal Adeyemi – participated in this year’s prestigious Poetry by Heart recitation competition.Onlookers said the performances were all superb, showing an excellent understanding of a wide range of poems they each selected themselves and really made their own.The eventual winner of the contest was Racheal who, along with Isabelle who was in second place, will now learn another poem.