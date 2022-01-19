Wigan student's Olympian feats in science

Wigan A-level physics student Jack Yates has landed a bronze award in the British Physics Olympiad.

By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 12:30 pm
Jack Yates with St John Rigby College principal Peter McGhee

The BPhO offers a range of competitions with the aim to encourage the study of physics and to recognise excellence in young physicists in the UK.

Jack, formerly a student at Cansfield High School in Ashton, is currently in Year 13 at Orrell St John Rigby College and studies A-level business studies and mathematics to complement his physics A-level.

Despite having already received a number of offers from prestigious universities for further study, Jack will be continuing his education in the engineering sector, studying for a high level apprenticeship.

