Wigan student's Olympian feats in science

Jack Yates with St John Rigby College principal Peter McGhee

The BPhO offers a range of competitions with the aim to encourage the study of physics and to recognise excellence in young physicists in the UK.

Jack, formerly a student at Cansfield High School in Ashton, is currently in Year 13 at Orrell St John Rigby College and studies A-level business studies and mathematics to complement his physics A-level.

Despite having already received a number of offers from prestigious universities for further study, Jack will be continuing his education in the engineering sector, studying for a high level apprenticeship.