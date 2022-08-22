Wigan students' photographs appear in national exhibition
Talented Wigan students saw their photographs viewed by people across the country as part of an online exhibition.
Photographs by St John Rigby College students featured in online exhibition Planet Future, while Eleigh-Mae Wood had her work selected for a showcase on the BBC’s website.
Work by 180 sixth-form students across England was chosen by the Sixth Form Colleges Association to highlight the challenges facing the environment and reflect on sustainability.
Principal Peter McGhee said: “I am delighted that this is the second year in which the Sixth Form Colleges Association’s art exhibition has been celebrated and promoted by the BBC and it provides excellent exposure to the creative talents of young people across the country.
"Eleigh-Mae, and others like her, had to develop their creative talents through a mixture of online and face-to-face lessons throughout their first year of A-level study and they have shown great resilience and character when completing and excelling in subjects whilst working under such difficult circumstances.”