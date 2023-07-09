Wigan students with special educational needs get competitive as they face other colleges at sports day

The event was held in Sportcity and co-hosted by Natspec – the UK’s largest membership organisation for specialist FE colleges – along with SEND charity Seashell Trust.

The day saw 140 students aged 16 to 25 competing in a wide array of sports including cricket, lusu, fitness, team building, hurdles, rugby and boccia.

Among them were students from Expanse Orrell College and Expanse Leigh College.

Students celebrate success at the sports day

Each of the 11 colleges was limited to seven participants, with 40 volunteers helping to run the event.

To make the event as inclusive as possible, all activities were adapted to student ability levels.

Alongside promoting and celebrating the sporting skills of the young people, the day celebrated other skills such as confidence, sportsmanship, commitment and teamwork, with awards for the different areas.

Students competed in a variety of sports

In the lead up to the event, students were tasked with preparing banners, flags, team chants and dressing to impress in their country colours.

The sports day followed a series of virtual Natspec Games days, held in partnership with disability charity Sense Active and the Association of Colleges’ sport division. Activities included daily workouts, netball, boccia, dance, seated volleyball and tennis.

Clare Howard, CEO of Natspec, said: “It was brilliant to see the latest Natspec Games.

“With our partners Seashell Trust, we wanted to give our remarkable young people the chance to show just what they are capable of with the right confidence, commitment and teamwork.

“All young people with disabilities and learning difficulties deserve the same opportunities as everyone else: to get involved in sports.”

Maureen Wilkins, from the Seashell Trust, said: “It was great to team up with Natspec once again to give young people across the North West the chance to participate in inclusive sport and to have their value recognised.