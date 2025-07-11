In a heartwarming ceremony held at Newtown St Mark’s Church, The Wings' CE Trust celebrated the achievements of its dedicated staff.

Teachers from St Mark's CE Primary, Atherton St George's, and Leigh CE Primary weretreated to a graduation event having successfully completed recognized professional development programmes.

The church was filled with an atmosphere of pride and joy as graduates were joined by their families to mark this significant milestone.

The ceremony included inspiring speeches from key trust figures who highlighted the importance of continuous learning and professional growth.

Graduate Andrew Dawber said: "This programme has been a transformative journey for me.

"The support from my colleagues and the trust has been incredible, and I am excited to apply what I have learned to my role of early years lead."

The graduation concluded with a reception where graduates and families enjoyed refreshments and reflected on their achievements and future aspirations.

The Wings' CE Trust says it remains committed to “fostering a culture of continuous improvement and professional excellence, ensuring that its staff are well-equipped to meet the challenges of the future.”

A spokesperson added: “Together, we are creating a better future. By providing outstanding educational provision, we raise aspirations so that every child can spread their wings and fly.”