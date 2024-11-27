Students studying on degree courses and degree apprenticeships at the University Centre Wigan and Leigh College celebrated their achievements at the annual Higher Education Graduation ceremony.

The event was held for the first time at The Edge, Wigan which provided a brilliant back-drop for a wonderful occasion, as proud family members and friends eagerly awaited their arrival.

Graduands received their cap and gowns before being led by Liverpool Scottish Regimental Association Pipes and Drums along with College staff and governors.

The ceremony was dedicated to the graduation of awards in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects, including degree apprenticeships, as well as sport, teacher education and business and professional qualifications such as accounting and human resources.

Michael Matthews

The awards were presented by Alison McKenzie-Folan, Chief Executive of Wigan Council and James Winterbottom, Director of Strategy and Innovation at Wigan Council.

Michael Matthews, who graduated from HNC Construction and the Built Environment, enjoyed his course and credits it on getting him to where he is now.

The Assistant Estimator said: “The course has helped 100 per cent to get me to the position I’m at now. Everything we learnt related to real life scenarios.

“I really enjoyed it and it was a great year group to be with and our tutors did everything they could to help us get the best grades possible.”

Laura Ward

Completing the BEng (Hons) Electrical & Electronic Engineering (Top-up) allowed Laura Ward to progress to the position of CE&I Design Engineer at Sellafield Ltd.

The 28-year-old is now embarking on doing a masters in Nuclear Science and Technology at the University of Manchester.

The graduate said: “I liked that the course was personal.

"Because of the smaller class sizes, we got one-to-one tuition.

Excited Graduands

"It’s not like going to a larger university with hundreds in a class.

"It was easy to balance part-time study and work as the course was one day a week.

"It was a bonus that the university centre is local.”

College Principal Anna Dawe said: “Our graduates have worked extremely hard over the duration of their studies and we are very proud of their achievements.

“They have achieved the essential higher level technical skills that our local, regional and national economy so badly need, and they will now be able to either secure new jobs or start bright new careers, while some may decide to pursue higher qualifications to gain higher level positions.

“It’s also extremely positive that we are also seeing an increase in those choosing to undertake higher level study through degree apprenticeships especially in specialist engineering sectors and construction.”