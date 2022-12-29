Figures obtained through a freedom of information (FOI) request from homeschooling provider Wolsey Hall Oxford reveal that in 2013 a total of 111 children were being taught at home compared to 332 in the last year.

In the last four years alone, Wigan has seen an overall rise in homeschooling of three per cent. The number of primary school-aged children being taught at home rose from 93 to 103 – an increase of 11 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite Covid restrictions easing up, allowing schools to begin reopening, many parents have opted to continue dispensing with their services.

Despite covid restrictions easing up, many parents have opted to continue homeschooling their children.

Wolsey Hall Oxford principal Lee Wilcock said: “What seems very apparent is that those parents who chose to try homeschooling for the first time during Covid-19 have realised how beneficial online learning can be."

Wigan’s figures reflect a similar picture seen across the UK, as statistics show that there are now more than 71,515 homeschoolers – up from 59,559 in 2018 and 22,408 in 2013. Information has been collated from over 100 UK councils through FOIs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pandemic is not the only reason cited by parents to homeschool their children, other motives including lack of progress or underachievement at mainstream schools, medical reasons or learning difficulties that inhibit a child’s ability to learn in a conventional environment, and bullying.

Furthermore, 91.5 per cent of parents believe that their child’s well being has improved since they started being homeschooled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2013 a total of 111 children were being taught at home compared to 332 last year

Mr Wilcock said: “Homeschooling allows children to learn at their own pace and at a time which suits them. It is a much more child-centred approach to education than is available in a traditional classroom.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

One parent noted: “My son has thrived. He is a true (gregarious) introvert. He loves being around people socially, but it tires him out, so school left him feeling drained, with no energy for true social interactions.