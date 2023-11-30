Wigan Youth Zone celebrates 10th birthday by scooping major award for its life-changing work
In the past year Wigan Youth Zone has delivered 9,500 hours of critical youth work services across 77 square miles and has delivered 15,000 free meals to young people since 2021, while volunteer hours have doubled over the same period. Over the past 10 years, the charity has reached over 32,000 individual young people and the services have been accessed over 730,000 times.
The criteria for final, and main, award of the evening was for the charity that made the most impressive contribution, at a local or national level, to improving the life chances of children, young people, or families.
The judges praised the charity for its outstanding work in supporting disadvantaged young people.
James Hempsall, one of the judges at the Children and Young People Now Awards held at London’s Hurlingham Club, said: "This nomination demonstrates the core values and purpose of a local, community-focused charity. Energy, commitment, reach and impact jump off the page.”
Anthony Ashworth-Steen, CEO of Wigan Youth Zone, said: “To have won this prestigious and important award is an incredible recognition of the essential services provided by our charity each and every day.
"To have received this award in our 10th birthday year is the cherry on the icing on the cake, having already received a Believe Star from Wigan Council in June and the King’s Award for Voluntary Service just last week – an incredible hat-trick of successes which we will never forget.”
“We could not have done this without our supporters’ steadfast belief in the power of youth work, twinned with their significant support – we and, more importantly, the young people we serve cannot thank them enough for their commitment to inspire and empower the next generation to reach their full potential. These awards are for our team, young people, supporters and community.”
Sikander Ali, operations manager and one of the four representatives from Wigan Youth Zone at the awards event said: "This award distinctly acknowledges our efforts in enhancing the lives of young people in Wigan and Leigh, showcasing the resounding impact we're making."