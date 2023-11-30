A glittering awards ceremony held in London saw Wigan Youth Zone crowned the winner of the Children and Young People's Charity Award.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the past year Wigan Youth Zone has delivered 9,500 hours of critical youth work services across 77 square miles and has delivered 15,000 free meals to young people since 2021, while volunteer hours have doubled over the same period. Over the past 10 years, the charity has reached over 32,000 individual young people and the services have been accessed over 730,000 times.

The criteria for final, and main, award of the evening was for the charity that made the most impressive contribution, at a local or national level, to improving the life chances of children, young people, or families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wigan Youth Zone team celebrate their success at the awards ceremony

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judges praised the charity for its outstanding work in supporting disadvantaged young people.

James Hempsall, one of the judges at the Children and Young People Now Awards held at London’s Hurlingham Club, said: "This nomination demonstrates the core values and purpose of a local, community-focused charity. Energy, commitment, reach and impact jump off the page.”

Anthony Ashworth-Steen, CEO of Wigan Youth Zone, said: “To have won this prestigious and important award is an incredible recognition of the essential services provided by our charity each and every day.

"To have received this award in our 10th birthday year is the cherry on the icing on the cake, having already received a Believe Star from Wigan Council in June and the King’s Award for Voluntary Service just last week – an incredible hat-trick of successes which we will never forget.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We could not have done this without our supporters’ steadfast belief in the power of youth work, twinned with their significant support – we and, more importantly, the young people we serve cannot thank them enough for their commitment to inspire and empower the next generation to reach their full potential. These awards are for our team, young people, supporters and community.”