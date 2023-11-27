Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Civic Centre on Millgate has long been surplus to requirements for Wigan Council following the revamp of the town hall and the Life Centre. Plans put forward by council contractor Capital & Centric include ‘incubator spaces’ for start-ups, co-working and small businesses; coffee shops; outdoor “hangout” areas; and a roof garden.

The planning application has now been submitted to the council which details additional plans for a gym, mini-cinema room on the lower ground floor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CGI of newly revamped Civic Centre on Millgate, Wigan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upper ground floor is touted for workspaces and commercial space for a café. The first and second floors would contain more workspaces, meeting rooms and call booths.

The top floor is where the roof terrace complete with plants and landscaping, is expected to be. The outdoor section of the building would maintain the green theme with terraced gardens and public seating on the paving and steps.

As a result of the works there would be 10 fewer car parking spaces putting the total capacity at 41 spaces. Four of these would be electric charging points and another four would be for disabled access.

Sabine Dunstan, Development Manager at Capital&Centric, said: “The bones of Civic are beautiful, but it’s long overdue a refresh. We’re planning to keep and celebrate all the original concrete detailing, but make it hands down the best workspace in the town centre and wider region.

The interior of the old civic centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re planning to frame it with lush planting and new outdoor spaces where people can hang out in the summer, with new gardens that will really animate the whole, currently boarded-up, street.

“Impactful design doesn’t have to be the preserve of core city centres. We want entrepreneurs to see that they can have design-led, creative and social workspaces beyond the centre of Manchester. Doing so will help both retain and attract exciting businesses to Wigan, creating more job opportunities based in the town centre for decades to come.”

Wigan Civic Centre was built for council offices in the 1960s. The council moved out in 2018, meaning the building has been vacant for more than five years.

Coun David Molyneux MBE, leader of Wigan Council, speaking previously about the plans, said: “It’s fantastic to see work begin on the redevelopment of the Civic Centre and I’m looking forward to watching the transformation as it progresses. Capital&Centric’s vision for the building is exciting and will see the iconic building restored and transformed into an attractive and modern workplace of choice.

The rear of the civic centre on Millgate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are lots of exciting projects taking place in Wigan town centre at the moment as part of our strategic regeneration framework, including the redevelopment of the Galleries, Wigan Pier and Eckersley Mills, along with the Heritage Action Zone project on King Street. Together these projects will help support the regeneration of Wigan into a place where people choose to live, work, visit and invest.”