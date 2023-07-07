This innovative collaboration with BLGC seeks to revolutionise the youth music sector, fostering inclusivity and accessibility for all.

With generous support from Youth Music, through the National Lottery via Arts Council England, this project will have a profound impact on the lives of young musicians within the Wigan and Bolton communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the banner of "Double Track", the eight-week programme will provide disabled, d/Deaf, and neurodivergent young people with an exceptional platform to showcase their talents and amplify their voices.

.

Participants will engage in a wide range of activities, including studio music production and recording, collaborative live performances, song releases and broadcasting, as well as actively influencing the youth music sector's approach to inclusivity.

Wigan Youth Zone and BLGC are both youth charities dedicated to instilling inspiration and empowerment within young individuals in their respective towns.

These charities passionately strive to uplift and motivate the youth, offering them a wide array of resources and opportunities for personal and social growth. By nurturing their potential and fostering a sense of self-belief, Wigan Youth Zone and BLGC play pivotal roles in empowering the younger generation and encouraging them to flourish within their communities.

.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This partnership represents a significant stride forward in breaking down barriers and promoting equal opportunities for young musicians facing additional challenges due to disabilities, hearing impairments, or neurodivergent conditions. By harnessing the transformative power of music, this project will create a nurturing environment where participants can freely express themselves, develop their skills, and cultivate self-confidence.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of Youth Music, thanks to the National Lottery via Arts Council England," stated Ian Morton, Head of Arts at Wigan Youth Zone. "This backing enables us to make a tangible difference in the lives of disabled, d/Deaf, and neurodivergent young people. By joining forces with BLGC, we can pool our resources, expertise, and passion to establish a genuinely inclusive youth music scene that celebrates diversity."

Prior to each program, there will be two taster sessions featuring a Music Technology Showcase workshop.

This exceptional opportunity has limited availability, so to secure your place or obtain further information, please contact [email protected]

.

Taster Sessions and Workshops:

Monday, August 14, 6pm to 8pm

Wednesday, August 16, 6pm to 8pm

Wednesday, October 18, 6pm to 8pm

.

Wednesday, October 25, 6pm to 8pm

Wednesday, January 3, 6pm to 8pm

Monday, January 8, 6pm to 8pm

Programmes are also running on Wednesdays as follows:

Group 1: June 21 to August 9

Group 2: August 23 to October 11

.

Group 3: November 1 to December 20 and