Winstanley College celebrates OFSTED 'Outstanding' report

Winstanley College is celebrating a fantastic outcome following its latest OFSTED inspection, where it was rated Outstanding in all areas. This amazing result cements the College’s status as one of the very best Sixth Form Colleges in the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inspection team awarded the College the following grades:

The quality of education – Outstanding

Behaviour and attitudes – Outstanding

Personal development – Outstanding

Leadership and management – Outstanding

Education programmes for young people – Outstanding

Provision for learners with high needs – Outstanding

Inspectors said the College is “one big community”, which students are proud to belong to. They said students find the College “welcoming, inclusive, caring and friendly.” Inspectors also highlighted the extensive range of extracurricular activities available to students which broaden their knowledge of the world, allowing them to move on to their next destination with great confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winstanley College celebrate OFSTED Outstanding

The inspection report also highlights the support students receive from teachers, who present information skilfully and give helpful feedback. The report states: “Teachers place a strong focus on developing students’ study skills, including problem-solving, inference and organisation. This helps students to achieve highly on their A-level and vocational courses. Around two thirds achieve the highest grades.”

Inspectors also noted that staff support students with special educational needs and/or disabilities, including those with high needs, very effectively which helps these students to achieve as well as, and often better than, their peers. A particular highlight of the report notes that the College works effectively with a wide range of employers to meet local, regional and national skills needs, and that students receive very helpful careers advice and guidance.

Reflecting on the inspection, Principal Simon Lett said: “I am absolutely thrilled with the outcome of our OFSTED inspection. I am particularly pleased that the inspectors have noted that Winstanley College prides itself on delivering highly effective support for students.

"This ‘Outstanding’ grade is a real testament to our highly motivated and ambitious students, who work hard, aim high and take a keen interest in the wider world. I am also extremely pleased that the inspectors commented on the experience and enthusiasm of our teaching and support staff, who work extremely hard to ensure that students make excellent progress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winstanley College is very proud of this important recognition from OFSTED and will continue to strive for continuous improvement to provide an exceptional learning environment for its students.

For Year 11 students wishing to join Winstanley in September 2025, there is still time to apply. Please contact the admissions department on 01695 628610 or visit the College website.