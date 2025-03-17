Winstanley College celebrates OFSTED 'Outstanding' report
The inspection team awarded the College the following grades:
- The quality of education – Outstanding
- Behaviour and attitudes – Outstanding
- Personal development – Outstanding
- Leadership and management – Outstanding
- Education programmes for young people – Outstanding
- Provision for learners with high needs – Outstanding
Inspectors said the College is “one big community”, which students are proud to belong to. They said students find the College “welcoming, inclusive, caring and friendly.” Inspectors also highlighted the extensive range of extracurricular activities available to students which broaden their knowledge of the world, allowing them to move on to their next destination with great confidence.
The inspection report also highlights the support students receive from teachers, who present information skilfully and give helpful feedback. The report states: “Teachers place a strong focus on developing students’ study skills, including problem-solving, inference and organisation. This helps students to achieve highly on their A-level and vocational courses. Around two thirds achieve the highest grades.”
Inspectors also noted that staff support students with special educational needs and/or disabilities, including those with high needs, very effectively which helps these students to achieve as well as, and often better than, their peers. A particular highlight of the report notes that the College works effectively with a wide range of employers to meet local, regional and national skills needs, and that students receive very helpful careers advice and guidance.
Reflecting on the inspection, Principal Simon Lett said: “I am absolutely thrilled with the outcome of our OFSTED inspection. I am particularly pleased that the inspectors have noted that Winstanley College prides itself on delivering highly effective support for students.
"This ‘Outstanding’ grade is a real testament to our highly motivated and ambitious students, who work hard, aim high and take a keen interest in the wider world. I am also extremely pleased that the inspectors commented on the experience and enthusiasm of our teaching and support staff, who work extremely hard to ensure that students make excellent progress.”
Winstanley College is very proud of this important recognition from OFSTED and will continue to strive for continuous improvement to provide an exceptional learning environment for its students.
