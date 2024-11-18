Winstanley College crowned "most Inspirational" at this year's Educate Awards

By Laura Barker
Contributor
Published 18th Nov 2024, 01:30 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 12:32 GMT
Winstanley College has been named ‘Most Inspirational Sixth Form College, at the prestigious 2024 Educate Awards.

The glittering ceremony took place on Friday, 15 November 2024, in the awe-inspiring surroundings of Liverpool Cathedral.

The ‘Most Inspirational Sixth Form College’ category recognises institutions that excel in delivering high-quality teaching and learning, nurturing supportive student-staff relationships, and providing outstanding careers guidance. The award celebrates colleges that inspire students to achieve their full potential academically and personally.

Principal of Winstanley College, Simon Lett, expressed his pride in the College's achievement: “This was a wonderful event that showcased the very best in education in the North West.

Principal of Winstanley College, Simon Lett, with the Educate AwardPrincipal of Winstanley College, Simon Lett, with the Educate Award
Principal of Winstanley College, Simon Lett, with the Educate Award

"It was fantastic to share this moment with teaching and support staff from the College. The purpose and ethos of Winstanley College are built on ‘Excellence,’ ‘Support,’ and ‘Inspiration,’ and it is heartening to see this recognised on such a prestigious platform.”

The Educate Awards, hosted by Simon ‘Rossie’ Ross of Greatest Hits Radio, is the largest education awards ceremony in the North West and brings together the finest educational institutions across the region, with 20 award categories showcasing the breadth of talent, innovation, and dedication in the sector.

Winstanley College’s victory is a testament to its unwavering commitment to supporting students and providing them with the tools to succeed.

For more information about Winstanley College, visit www.winstanley.ac.uk

