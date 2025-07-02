Winstanley College's national recognition for producing scientists
In a remarkable demonstration of educational excellence and industry readiness in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), Winstanley College has been proudly accredited with the prestigious STEM Assured status by the IKE Institute and its STEM Foundation.
The award recognises exceptional dedication and outstanding quality in STEM education, and underlines the college's commitment to innovation, industry relevance, and student employability.
The comprehensive evaluation process involved a virtual validation panel comprising senior academics and prominent industrialists, who meticulously assessed its strategic planning, curriculum design, industry engagement, educational delivery and student outcomes.
The panel acknowledged Winstanley's STEM education approach, calling it “exemplary”, noting specifically its robust mechanisms for industry collaboration, ongoing professional development of staff, and targeted career-focused educational programmes.
A diverse sample of students across all STEM subjects and academic levels were also interviewed during the validation process, providing valuable insights and affirming the college's impact. Equally, a representation from employers and governors were also interviewed, providing further underpinning evidence to support the validation panel's decision.
College principal Simon Lett celebrated this remarkable achievement, saying: "I am delighted that Winstanley College has obtained this important and valuable recognition of the STEM Assured standard award.
"Receiving STEM Assured is a reflection of the high quality STEM provision at Winstanley; in the classroom and our work with industry and employers. Students obtain excellent grades and develop valuable employability skills, which they can transfer into higher education and employment."
