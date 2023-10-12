Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Among those affected is a 12-year-old boy with a range of complex needs who missed out on just over two weeks of schooling because of the service being withdrawn.

Jacob Adams, who lives in the Orrell area, uses the minibus to take him to and from Hope School in Kelvin Grove, where he is a Year 8 pupil.

Rob Adams, 51, from Orrell, pictured with son Jacob, 12, who has a range of complex medical needs requiring a minibus to take him to and from the school he attends

However for the 11 days that the minibus wasn’t running, his parents Rob and Helen have had no option but to keep him at home.

The council blamed a lack of personal assistants (PAs) for the transport service not being provided.

Mr Adams, 51, said his son suffers from an anxiety disorder, as well as a range of complex medical conditions which affect his life daily along with him having a severe learning disability.

He added: "Jacob's missing school is having a significant impact on his learning and well-being.

"As parents, we both work in education and have to get our younger son Lewis (aged nine) to school in the morning.

"We are unable to travel to Hope School twice a day during rush hour without asking for time off work.

"This has meant my wife has had to work from home teaching online and trying to look after Jacob. When I get home, Helen works late to catch up on her planning and I then try to help Jacob with more work sent home.

"It's unfair that children on this route have to suffer week in and week out, due to a lack of PAs, which Wigan Council should be supplying.

"I feel the council are letting our children down and it does not help when they only let you know late Friday, which is too late to let the school know or speak to your own employers."

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, a staffing issue meant that this route could not run as normal. Whilst we kept schools and families informed, we sincerely apologise for the disruption caused.