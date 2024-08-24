Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work has begun on ripping down a large part of Wigan and Leigh College in preparation for state-of-the-art new developments.

The Parsons Walk buildings, which used to be the Thomas Linacre School (not to be confused with the Thomas Linacre Centre across the road which used to be the grammar school), were until last year home to the college’s performing arts school.

But last autumall of its students moved into a new base elsewhere on the campus complete with a 130-seat theatre, dance studios, a recording studio and media suites sporting the latest technology.

The old School of Arts building at Wigan and Leigh College, Parson's Walk campus is being demolished, to make way for a new state-of-the-art learning environment.

Now the TLS demoltion work is under way and, over the next two years or so,new premises will be created for the various other schools in the college – including public services, health and social care and child care – on the footprint and current car park.

When all that is complete then more green space and new car parking facilities will be provided.

In the meantime, the college stresses that no students are being inconvenienced, the fact that the Rushton building is now part of the campus means that the college still has wiggle room while developments continue.

And this is all being made possible by government cash being made available.

Demolition machinery in full flow at Wigan and Leigh College

A college spokesperson said: “In 2019 the Department for Education carried out a national condition survey across the Further Education sector.

"Known as the Further Education Condition Data Collection, the survey identified 16 colleges nationally who were in the greatest need of capital investment with Wigan and Leigh College’s Parson’s Walk campus being one of them.

"Referred to as the Further Education Capital Transformation Fund, this (physical) condition-led investment programme, is being delivered directly by the Department for Education with the college effectively the end-user."

The new building will stand three storeys high with an internal floor space of more than 115,000ft sq.

How Wigan and Leigh College will look after the rebuild

It was approved by Wigan planners in January. The School of Arts building will be the first of a number of buildings – including the main and tower blocks – to be demolished, as it occupies the main footprint of the new college building.

The demolition of the main building and tower blocks will only take place once the new building is complete.

The Thomas Linacre School was built at the beginning of the 1950s and consecrated 51 years ago. It provided more technical education than the nearby grammar school.