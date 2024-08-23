Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan’s former Wilko store is to get new occupants as the town centre undergoes a whole lot of changes in the coming weeks.

The charity Rebuild With Hope, which has been running a huge oulet shop from the old Debenhams in the Grand Arcade, is vacating that property so that preparatory work can begin for the arrival of the Stack entertainment, street food and bars concept giant.

But the organisation is not downsizing. It already had its homeware department in part of the one-time TK Maxx store upstairs and now it is moving its clothing to the rest of it, while also spreading into two floors of what used to be Wilko on Standishgate.

Exterior of the former Wilko store on Standishgate which is getting new tenants

That second phase will begin just as soon as the power is put back on.

And in the meanwhile the old Debenhams is going to be stripped back to the bare walls to make way for Stack.

Planning permission is now said to be imminent and an alcohol has already just been granted for the venue.

As is the case in other parts of the country, live entertainment, food and drink would be provided at Stack seven days a week, including into the evening, providing a much needed boost to the night-time economy while creating 140 jobs.

A poster announces the arrival of Rebuild With Hope at the former Wilko store on Standishgate

In order to achieve this, Stack wants to create significant new access onto Concert Square, Millgate, with an outside seating area on three levels.

The mall inside would be subdivided and extended to the doors through to the multi-storey carpark and two storeys on the Millgate side would be taken over by Stack.

Major restructuring work would be required because the intention is to create an internal balcony (as well as a mezzanine floor) by taking out a large section of the first floor so that those in the upper areas can look down on a newly built stage.

Grand Arcade manager Mike Matthews said: “These are exciting times and things are beginning to move.

A flavour of what the new Stack will be like next year at the Grand Arcade

"Before the end of this month we can begin the stripping out of the former Debenhams store: offices, changing rooms, counters, fixtures and fittings will all come out until we are back to the bare walls.

"If all goes to plan, then the builders could be in before Christmas and it is hoped Stack will be open for business in the spring.”

Mr Matthews said that trading and footfall had improved in recent months and he expected the latest developments to have a further positive impact on them.

The Stack project is one of a number of significant developments on which locals are pinning their hopes for a more prosperous future for Wigan town centre.

Work on the Galleries project is expected to get under way very soon and so too completing the redevelopment of Wigan Pier, which was held up by Covid and soaring prices and since then been bogged down in legal technical issues.

Across the road work is carrying on a pace with the Cotton Works project, converting the former Eckersley’s Mills complex into hospitality, accommodation, business and entertainment venues.