The Latics, along with other EFL clubs, are doing their bit to help local young people into employment, including Leah Darbyshire from Highfield.

Having impressed on her placement, Leah was invited to interview for an 18-month apprenticeship at the Club’s charitable arm as a sports coach.

Leah Darbyshire delivering a school sports session

After successfully completing the apprenticeship, Leah was directed onto the Club’s foundation degree course – even though, as she admitted herself, she was not an avid football fan like many who enrol on the course.

Now having graduated, the 22-year-old is in full-time employment at Latics as a School Sports Co-ordinator which sees her work in schools within the local area, delivering PE and sport to pupils and supporting staff with PE lessons.

She said: "While I was OK at school, I was just bumbling along and not overly interested in anything. However, the work experience at Wigan Athletic Community Trust inspired me to be part of what they do.

“I absolutely love working with children, they brighten my day with how enthusiastic they are about PE and Sport.”

There are a number of EFL Clubs across England and Wales that deliver degree courses in partnership with the University of South Wales (USW), helping students to gain practical experience in their desired kind of work.

The courses which are hosted at clubs such as Wigan Athletic have a huge emphasis on gaining real world learning through placements with students only having to attend university for short residential periods.

Gareth Nolan, head of community at Wigan Athletic Community Trust, said: "The EFL Trust and USW degree programme has been brilliant in supporting our staff and their work across the local community. Over 35 per cent of our staff have either completed or are currently completing the programme, and more are signing up each year.

"With Leah, it’s really helped her development at the Community Trust and has supported her to become the valued member of staff that she is today.”