GM Walking Festival is back for 2025 and it's bigger than ever.

Co-ordinated by Greater Manchester Moving, the month-long celebration invites people to experience the joy of walking and wheeling throughout May, in alignment with National Walking Month.

There are ample opportunities to join walks of varying lengths and difficulties, with 16 in the borough.

The festival brings together over 400 free, organised walks hosted by local organisations and community groups in every borough of Greater Manchester.

Whether you’re walking with a pram, wheeling with a mobility aid, exploring with friends or simply taking time to move mindfully, there’s something for everyone.

From scenic canal strolls and city centre heritage walks, to family-friendly nature trails and dementia-friendly rambles, the festival offers an opportunity to move, connect and feel good.

Louise Robbins, GM Moving’s strategic lead for walking and active environments, said: “I’m delighted to see so many local groups from all parts of Greater Manchester coming together to make this year’s GM Walking Festival. With over 400 walks happening across May, there are countless opportunities to get moving in a way that works for you.

“Walking and wheeling are the most accessible ways to build activity into our daily lives and this festival celebrates exactly that.

"We hope it helps people build healthy, joyful habits that last well beyond May.”

This event is not to be confused with Big Wigan Walk Week, featuring more than 55 free events and running between Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, June 1.

The Wigan walks during GM Walking Festival are as follows:

Standish Walk and Talk, May 1,11am, 3-4 miles. Meet at Aldi corner, Preston Road. Booking bewellwigan.org/activities/outdoor-activities/walking/

Walk and Talk Appley Bridge, May 2, 10am, 1-2 miles. Meet at Boathouse rear car park.

Short walk from Leigh Leisure Centre, May 2, 10.30am, less than one mile. Booking bewellwigan.gladstonego.cloud/book

New to Nordic Borsdane Woods, May 3, 9.30am, less than one mile. Meet at car park at end of Mill Lane, Aspull. Booking bewellwigan.org/activities/outdoor-activities/walking/

Walk and Talk Three Sisters, May 6, 10.30am, 3-4 miles. Meet at the lake, near toilet block. Booking bewellwigan.org/activities/outdoor-activities/walking/

Women's only walk, May 6, 6.30pm, 3-4 miles. Meet at Hickory’s/Charnley Arms, Standish. Contact [email protected]

Dementia-friendly short walk at Pennington Hall Park, May 7, 10.30am, less than a mile. Meet near Caffeina Cafe. Booking bewellwigan.gladstonego.cloud/book

Walk and Talk Mosley Common, May 8, 10.30am, 3-4 miles. Meet outside St John’s Church. Booking bewellwigan.org/activities/outdoor-activities/walking/

Walk and Talk Tyldesley, May 10, 10.30am, 3-4 miles. Meet on the green on Boundary Street. Booking bewellwigan.org/activities/outdoor-activities/walking/

Exploring Low Hall, May 11, 10am; 3-4 miles. Start at Liverpool Road. Contact [email protected]

Walk and Talk, May 12, 11am, 1-2 miles. Meet at Armed Forces HQ, Molyneux House, School Lane. Booking bewellwigan.org/activities/outdoor-activities/walking/

New to Nordic Lilford, May 14, 9.30am, less than one mile. Meet on the car park at Lilford Park. Booking bewellwigan.org/activities/outdoor-activities/walking/

Short walk, May 15, 11.30am, 1-2 miles. Meet at corner of Aldi, Preston Road, Standish. Booking bewellwigan.org/activities/outdoor-activities/walking/

Mental health awareness evening walk, May 15, 6pm, 3-4 miles. Meet at Aspull The One House. Booking bewellwigan.gladstonego.cloud/book

Bump and Buggy Walk at Haigh Woodland Park, May 16, 10.30am, 1-2 miles. Start at visitors’ centre. Booking: bewellwigan.org/activities/outdoor-activities/walking/

NCT Walk and Talk at Mesnes Park, May 22, 2pm, 1-2 miles. Meet at Frederick’s at the Pavilion. Useful info www.nct.org.uk/local-activities-meet-ups/nct-walk-and-talk