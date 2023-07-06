Elsie Campbell has been a devoted fan of Crunchy Nut since they first hit the shelves and she says she always starts her mornings with a bowl of it.

So when Kellogg’s got wind of the 102-year-old championing of their popular product, they thought they would make a little gift: namely a dozen boxes of her favourite breakfast food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsie lives at home but receives care from Home Instead Wigan and it was recruitment manager Leanne Dobinson who spotted the pensioner’s predilection for Crunchy Nut and notified the manufacturers.

Leanne and Elsie with her gifted boxes of Crunchy Nut cereal.

Needless to see she was delighted when the surprise and special delivery arrived.

Elsie said: "I've had Crunchy Nut for breakfast every day for as long as I can remember. The combination of their sweet flakes and the nutty clusters always brings a smile to my face. I like to say it’s my secret to a great start every morning!

"I feel extremely grateful to my care professionals for giving me this opportunity, and I want to express my appreciation to the team at Kellogg's. Their kind gesture has made my year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leanne said: “Elsie’s story reminds us all that simple pleasures, like a favourite bowl of cereal, can become cherished rituals that span generations.

“At Home Instead, our care professionals take the time to get to know our clients, their likes and dislikes and go the extra mile to make sure they are happy and living well. Reaching out to the brand was my idea, as I know how much this means to Elsie.”

In a statement, the Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut team expressed their gratitude to Elsie, stating: ‘’We know Crunchy Nut has a loyal fan base, so we were delighted to hear that 102-year-old Elsie has been enjoying the irresistible cereal for as long as she can remember.